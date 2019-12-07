Dear Editor: In response to former Sen. Kasten's whining about Democrats being "obstructionists" in Washington D.C., I would suggest that he go back to the bottom of the political barrel where he came from! He seems to have forgotten that Republicans spent all of President Obama's terms in office obstructing most everything the president tried to accomplish while he was president, i.e., Supreme Court judge appointments, and others. Our state legislature is a "loony bin" of obstructionists whose primary purpose is obviously to destroy Gov. Evers at all costs, to hell that he won the election! The state of Wisconsin has had three tremendously wonderful U.S. senators, those being Proxmire, Nelson and Feingold, while the Republican party has given us three of the the worst U.S. Senators we have ever had, those being Joe "everybody is a communist"McCarthy, Robert Kasten, and Wisconsin's embarrassment to Washington, Ron Johnson. I would advise most Republicans to go back into their barrels and not come out until they can look into a mirror and not see themselves as not being "sore losers and whiners!"
S. Michael Shivers
Madison
