S. Michael Shivers: America won't be 'great' until it gets new leadership

You gave our country Donald Trump, who is showing his inability to lead us especially during this crisis, obviously due to his ignorance and lack of compassion for all people. Also, thanks to the GOP controlled state Legislature who have done their best to prevent Gov. Evers from running the state of Wisconsin since he won the election. Also, thanks go out to our partisan state Supreme Court who along with our Legislature put the voters of Wisconsin in harms way of COVID-19 by not delaying the election which was to protect Wisconsin citizens from sickness and death! Perhaps, their minds were concerned not for human life, but instead their continued grasp and hold onto whatever powers they have. I am so ashamed of any Republicans I know now, or in the past, or ever in the future. America, including our beloved state of Wisconsin, will never become "great again" until we get new leadership at the state and national level to correct the damages that have been done, and will unfortunately continue to go on.