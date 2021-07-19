Ryan Somerville: Half-baked BRT plan doesn't have long-term vision

Dear Editor: Our mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway, appears to be unilaterally routing the bus rapid transit project through State Street without planned input from the City Council. Today NBC-15 reported downtown Ald. Michael Verveer made a statement explaining that while the City Council in 2019 decided to move forward with the BRT, they were informed the downtown route planning would be "revisited." That didn't happen and the mayor is in a pickle: adjust the route and risk losing $80 million in federal funding, or ram the project through at the expense of losing the trust of concerned citizens and perhaps City Council.
I personally have several concerns and would like to highlight one, which is on the topic of ethics and equality.
The BRT plan, as is, will provide significant traffic relief to big business near the bottom of State Street. Meanwhile, small businesses at the top will become burdened with 60-foot buses coming every 2.5 minutes. These are local businesses, many minority and immigrant owned, bringing unique culture to the district. The mayor has played a card in an effort to mitigate the outcry, agreeing to make the stations smaller and more transparent, but the concerns are obviously related to the buses operating and not their stations.
Other issues with the BRT route include concerns related to bikes, outdoor dining, 70 days each year of street closure for festivals, window shopping and, in my view most importantly, the long-term plan for what an overwhelming number of citizens believe should be a traffic-free pedestrian mall.
Ryan Somerville
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.