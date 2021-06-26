Ryan Sheahan: Let's make homes smoke-free

Dear Editor: This June we celebrate Health Homes month, which raises awareness of housing-related health hazards and encourages taking steps to make homes safe and healthy. This includes recognizing that secondhand smoke is a major health hazard in homes.
While overall exposure to secondhand smoke in the home has decreased, some populations are still exposed to it regularly. According to the CDC, non-Hispanic Black Americans, people who live below the federal poverty level, those who work in traditionally “blue collar” industries, service occupations, or construction, people who live in multi-unit housing and children 3-11 years of age are more likely than other groups to be exposed to secondhand smoke. In addition, secondhand smoke exposure occurs more in multi-unit housing and is especially dangerous for children who can’t choose to move away from it.
Secondhand smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, of which hundreds are toxic and about 70 can cause cancer. It can cause lung cancer, heart disease, stroke and other chronic illnesses.
If you are interested in learning more about the benefits of smoke-free housing, visit www.wismokefreehousing.com. If you or someone you know currently smokes or uses electronic smoking devices and are looking to quit, please call 1-800-QUIT-NOW for free help.
Ryan Sheahan
Tobacco-Free Dane County Coalition
