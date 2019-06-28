Now that summer is here, many youth are out and about having fun with friends. It also means that more youth are potentially trying to buy tobacco, especially e-cigarettes. As the coordinator for the Tobacco-Free Columbia-Dane County Coalition, I see too often minors able to buy tobacco in our community. One of our programs is called WI WINS, in which minors are allowed to check to see if tobacco retailers will sell to them. In May, we had five sales including an e-cigarette product.
One in five (20%) of high school youth are now using nicotine products such as e-cigarettes. These products come in thousands of fruity flavors, and candy-like packaging. It’s crucial we take access to these products by minors seriously, or we risk an entire new generation of youth addicted to nicotine.
As we enter the summer months, I urge all tobacco retailers to check for I.D., and when shown, carefully look at the date of birth. Some products may look like candy, both packaging and flavor, but take a moment to inspect it as it may actually be a tobacco or nicotine product. We rely on our tobacco retailers to be the first line of defense for access to these products. All employees that are able to sell tobacco have access to a free tobacco retail training at https://witobaccocheck.org/.
Let’s start and end this summer with zero tobacco sales to minors.
Ryan Sheahan, Coordinator
Tobacco-Free Columbia-Dane County Coalition
