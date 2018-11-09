Dear Editor: The Thanksgiving holiday teaches us to give thanks for things in our lives that are meaningful and appreciated. This month I want to give thanks for our local retailers who don’t sell tobacco to minors. Minors age 16 and 17 sometimes enter into retailers that hold a tobacco license and attempt to purchase a tobacco product. Most of our retailers are good community partners and know that by checking for ID and not selling to minors, they are helping to decrease the burden of tobacco on our community. However, some retailers do not ask for ID and our youth are able to purchase a tobacco product.
I want to thank the retailers who take the time to ensure our minors are not able purchase, and encourage all retailers to take a free and easy training to help educate your employees on selling tobacco products lawfully. Go to www.witobaccocheck.org to help keep our kids tobacco-free. For more information about tobacco prevention in Dane County, visit the Tobacco-Free Columbia-Dane County Coalition at www.tfcdc.com
Ryan Sheahan, coordinator
Tobacco-Free Columbia-Dane County Coalition
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.