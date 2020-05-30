Ryan Sawyer: EPA must end small refinery exemptions

Dear Editor: I want to draw attention to distress in the rural economy across the Grain Belt. States like Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Iowa are experiencing the impact of international trade wars, regulatory mismanagement and skyrocketing farm bankruptcies. Plummeting grain prices resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic are further adding to the pressure we’re facing.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Grain production is an important part of Wisconsin's agricultural economy, accounting for roughly 30,000 jobs across the state. The Environmental Protection Agency single-handedly destroyed a major source of rural income by granting small refinery exemptions, which let oil companies push biofuels out of the market. Thankfully, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled against the abuse of these waivers. The exemptions, which have quadrupled over the last several years, benefit corporations like Exxon and Chevron at the expense of Wisconsin farmers.

The EPA must now apply the 10th Circuit decision nationwide and effectively end these harmful exemptions. Perhaps then they can start to fulfill President Trump’s promise to stand with those of us in rural America who feed and fuel our country.

Ryan Sawyer

Melrose

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.