Dear Editor: The column authored by Joel McNally entitled, "What's the difference between Tommy Guns and assault weapons?" is one of the most misleading articles I have read in years. So called "assault weapons" are semi-automatic firearms, whereas a Tommy Gun is an automatic submachine gun. Two wildly different categories of guns. This article is meant to mislead and gives no facts whatsoever on the actual differences between the two guns. I'd be happy to explain the differences to Mr. McNally.
Ryan Hines
Firestone, Colorado
