Ryan Hartkopf: UW-Madison, are you sure you want a monkey?

Dear editor: “If you don’t have room for a LARGE cage, don’t get a monkey. The minimum cage size for the smallest monkey is 4 ft x 6 ft x 6 ft. Monkeys require ample room (indoors and outdoors) for vigorous exercise. … Primates become depressed, even insane, if they don’t get enough mental and physical stimulation.”
The above excerpt by the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center (WNPRC) at UW-Madison is from a fact sheet entitled, “Are you sure you want a monkey?” Presumably meant to deter the public from housing a wild animal as a pet, the WNPRC fails to acknowledge that their research laboratories don’t come close to following their own recommendations for the 1,500 monkeys in their care.
The WNPRC does not provide room for their monkeys to exercise, nor access to the outdoors, and they never see the sunlight. They have been observed self-harming, plucking out their own hair, and attacking their cage mates out of stress.
By the WNPRC's own admission, the conditions in which their primates are kept are likely leading them to grow depressed and go insane. These mentally unwell monkeys are ironically then used in mental health experiments. So much for a control subject.
The fact sheet also recommends a 144 cubic-foot cage for the smallest primates (which rhesus macaques are not). However, the WNPRC’s standard cage size is about 15 cubic feet — almost 10 times smaller than their own recommendation.
So, UW-Madison, the question begs itself: Are you sure you want a monkey?
Ryan Hartkopf
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.