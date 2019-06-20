Dear Editor: The 175-foot towers of the proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek 345-kilovolt high-voltage transmission line would surround Mount Horeb on two sides and run directly through the town of Springdale. On behalf of our constituents, we have reviewed the potential effect of the transmission line on the Mount Horeb area and have been working to persuade state regulators to reject the proposal.
We believe there would be a negative economic impact on our community’s future. When a high-voltage transmission line is built near a community, property values there decline, whether the line directly affects the property or not. Property owners may be unable to sell their homes and land at the price they deserve. A decline in property tax revenue requires local governments (county, school district, village) to find ways to replace that revenue, often at the expense of other properties in the community. Lastly, the proposed location of the CHC high-voltage transmission line towers is in areas of the community where future growth is planned. The ability to add new businesses and housing is diminished when high-voltage transmission lines are built through and next to a community like ours. So, new construction is limited and tax rates could go up. This is a recipe for financial disaster.
It is important for all of us to address these potential impacts while we still have the chance. But time is running out. To learn more about making your voice heard, please look for more information and updates at NoATC.com.
Ryan Czyzewski
Village Trustee on behalf of the Mount Horeb Village Board
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.