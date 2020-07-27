Ruth Robarts: Supreme Court's 'Safer at Home' ruling will be hard to forget

Dear Editor: On March 14, a 4-3 majority of justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court voted to end Gov. Evers' "Safer at Home" order protecting us from COVID-19.
Since Feb. 19, Wisconsin has had 40,507 cases and 833 deaths. Today the state reports 822 new cases. The increase in cases shows a long, upward trend from about the date of the court’s decision.
Justices Roggensack, Grassl Bradley, Kelly, and Ziegler told Gov. Evers to get approval from the GOP-dominated state Legislature for future protection efforts, knowing there was no chance this would happen. Justices Dallet, Walsh Bradley, and Hagedorn dissented. For their dissents, Wisconsin residents should be deeply grateful.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices have 10-year terms. Chief Justice Roggensack’s term ends in 2023, Justice Grassl Bradley’s term ends in 2026, and Justice Ziegler’s term ends in 2027. Recently elected, Jill Karofsky will replace Justice Kelly on Aug. 1.
Usually, voters forget bad decisions during such a long term. Not this time. Justices Roggensack, Grassl Bradley, and Ziegler put party politics above the health and safety of everyone living in Wisconsin. That will be very hard to forget.
Ruth Robarts
Madison
