Ruth Ellickson: Farm land could be transformed into vibrant community space

Dear Editor: Here in beautiful Dane County we are aware of a piece of farm land currently for sale by the family who has cared for this piece of land through several generations. This land was first habitat for the Ho-Chunk Tribe who lived all along the shores of Lake Monona. During the past decade while living near Milwaukee Street we attended many special meetings: Olbrich Gardens, Milwaukee Street, Pinney Library, Garver Mill, Starkweather Creek Greenway and Metro Transfer Point.
We would love to see this farm land transformed into a cluster of best practices — community garden surround, Scandinavian style solar/row houses with a mix of homes, apartments, hospice units, condos, all small and MGE-efficient, and an added "barn" to house necessary cars, community center, small rental cupboards for NFPs, sound studio, "learning kitchen," "learning bakery," a wood shop for "learning/trade projects" and a dance hall!
If we had a small compact dwellings, a 30-foot hops wall, a bus line, garden patch, a greenway, and lived near our guitar-playing friends, how good would that be?
Would there be enough interest in our community to have agency buy-ins? If there were a health-caring agency offering hospice and memory units, apartments, condos, all with garden-surround, would the concept of this type of "showcase" draw agencies to buy-in? Could this ever happen in Dane County, in Madison or somewhere?
This concept is clearly not about big money or expansive homes. It's about community and our beautiful Dane County.
Ruth Ellickson
Monona
