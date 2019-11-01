Dear Editor: My name is Russell and I have lived in my community for 29 years. It is important to me that we pass a "Democracy for All" constitutional amendment, because
- Congress needs to pass campaign finance reform legislation that withstands constitutional challenges.
- We must take the power in our democracy back for wealthy special interests and put it back where it belongs: in the hands of "we, the people."
- We need a constitutional amendment to restore the ability of Congress and the states to enact common-sense campaign finance regulations.
Russell Novkov
Madison
