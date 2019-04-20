Dear Editor: Madison Gas and Electric should begin to divest in the ownership of its coal plants. MGE currently owns 19 percent of the Columbia coal plant and 8 percent of the Elm Road coal plant. The plants are scheduled to run until 2038 and 2055 respectively. Without divesting, these plants will continue to emit prodigious carbon emissions for decades.
Renewable energy is now less expensive than fossil energy. MGE should put a clean energy expert on its board of directors.
All 10 of MGE’s board members are business people with little or no expert experience with clean energy technologies. The average age, not counting CEO Jeff Keebler, is 66 years old.
The current board does not appear to be representative of the customers it serves and may not be capable of providing important advice on the quickly changing clean energy environment.
Russell Novkov
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.