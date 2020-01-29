Russell Novkov: Increased state agency scrutiny is outrageous

Dear Editor: I am outraged at Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for increasing oversight of state agencies since Gov. Tony Evers was elected as part of heightened scrutiny. They are trying to take away the governor's power and this is wrong. The governor has the power not the legislators and Vos ought to be ashamed of himself.

Russell Novkov

Madison

