Dear Editor: I am outraged that ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has stepped up presence in Madison. This is unnecessary and all they want to do is tear families apart, which is discrimination. They are racist; we need to reform our immigration system, not deport them. ICE should be banned from doing this.
Russell Novkov
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.