Russell Novkov: I support Kelda Roys for state Senate

Russell Novkov: I support Kelda Roys for state Senate

Dear Editor: I support Kelda Roys for state Senate, because she has experience in law, owns her own business and has been a state representative and she fights for health care, women's issues and families and I believe that she is the best person for the job.

Russell Novkov

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics