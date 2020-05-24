Russell Novkov: I support Kelda Roys for state Senate

Dear Editor: I support Kelda Roys for state Senate, because she has experience in law, owns her own business and has been a state representative and she fights for health care, women's issues and families and I believe that she is the best person for the job.
Russell Novkov
Madison
