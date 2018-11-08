Dear Editor: I am appalled that the board of directors made a decision to fire longtime Tenant Resource Center executive director Brenda Konkel without informing her of the reason why they fired her. She is just too good to be fired and the board of directors is stupid; they don’t know what they are doing and the new person they hired is inexperienced. Therefore the Tenant Resource Center should give Brenda her job back.
Russell Novkov
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.