Dear Editor: I am appalled that the Madison School Board voted to renew Madison Police officers' contract as school resource officers in the four Madison high schools, because it is wasting taxpayers' money, it is a school to prison pipeline and it doesn’t make the schools any safer. Instead they should use guidance counselors, social workers and therapists. They should have a public hearing and let the people have their input.
Russell J. Novkov
Madison
