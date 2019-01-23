Dear Editor: Richard Rieselbach’s op/ed ("Look to community health centers to assist in veterans' care") astutely observed that the Veterans Health Administration is in grave jeopardy. The VA MISSION Act of 2018 is poised to send billions of dollars into the private sector, starving the VHA of funds needed to provide high-quality care to veterans. Since countless studies have shown that the VHA outperforms the non-VHA providers (including community health centers) on measures of quality and timeliness. it’s critical to understand that the VHA could soon be dismantled brick by brick, clinic by clinic.
If we do what Dr. Rieselbach — with the best of intentions — proposes, CHCs will participate in that dismantling since every dollar for CHC care will come out of the VHA budget. Of course, CHCs and other providers can help supplement VHA care, but their limited use should not be funded with dollars that are allocated to the VHA. And those like Dr. Reiselbach who do not want to see the VHA privatized should also be calling for more funds to fully staff and fund the VHA, whose integrated care model best serves veterans.
Russell B. Lemle, PhD
Mill Valley, California
