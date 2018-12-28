Dear Editor: In 1997, the book "An Alternative Medicine Definitive Guide to Cancer" was published.
A group of 37 medical doctors did independent research to find alternative cancer treatments that would be clinically proven to work better than chemotherapy. With the better treatments being available, doctors are still using chemotherapy. We need to tell our doctors about the book, because nearly every patient treated with chemotherapy seems to die from cancer. Certainly, a doctor of alternative medicine would want to use one of the better treatments. The power of money may be at play here.
Russell Attoe
Madison
