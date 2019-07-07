Dear Editor: So drinking establishments want the government to come and stop others from opening opposing businesses. Why is it that when someone doesn't get their way, whether it be business or personal, they want the government to come put their boot on the neck of the opposer? Don't you realize that same boot will come for you eventually? Run a better business, win the customer and make them prefer your establishment. The less the government is in our lives the better off we all will be.
Russ Hinkel
Madison
