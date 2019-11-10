Dear Editor: I'm questioning Dave Zweifel's logic on socialism and the benefits it could bring to the country. Every place that has tried socialism has been harder, and in some cases, deadlier on its people than most who champion it would care to admit, and to think that those examples were not "real socialism" is bollocks. Plus the numbers from Milwaukee in 1910 are nothing close to what they are now, so to think that what once worked in that era will work now is painfully naive. Today we have the benefit of hindsight, yet some refuse to use it. Anyone who thinks it could work well for the U.S. should look to the Soviet Union, Cuba, Vietnam and North Korea to see what was "gained" out of socialism. And what was gained? Starvation, death and oppression. Democracy is there to help keep other people in check, and the citizens are meant to keep them in check as well, yet socialism leads to nothing most people are interested in trying. Nothing sinister about socialism, Mr. Zweifel? Maybe you should study history and face the facts instead of living for some fantasy that wouldn't bring nothing but misery to the 360 million people in the States.
Russ Hinkel
Madison
