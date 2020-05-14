Rudolph Fillinger: Wisconsinites, please vote for Joe Biden

Dear Editor: We currently face a plethora of crises: a worldwide pandemic not seen in a century, an economic collapse that may rival the Great Depression, and a world in which American leadership is absent and our allies question our commitments to the defense of freedom throughout the free world. We currently are a deeply divided nation. Sectionalism in the country and factionalism in government has exposed the failings of our political system. President Trump and his ardent supporters are a clear and constant danger to our Constitution, to the rule of law, our freedoms, and ultimately to our way of life. We must defeat Donald Trump and Trumpism in order to heal the nation's wounds, provide opportunities to all Americans to prosper, provide a bright future for our children and to restore our reputation as a leader of the free world.