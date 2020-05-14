Rudolph Fillinger: Wisconsinites, please vote for Joe Biden

Dear Editor: We currently face a plethora of crises: a worldwide pandemic not seen in a century, an economic collapse that may rival the Great Depression, and a world in which American leadership is absent and our allies question our commitments to the defense of freedom throughout the free world. We currently are a deeply divided nation. Sectionalism in the country and factionalism in government has exposed the failings of our political system. President Trump and his ardent supporters are a clear and constant danger to our Constitution, to the rule of law, our freedoms, and ultimately to our way of life. We must defeat Donald Trump and Trumpism in order to heal the nation's wounds, provide opportunities to all Americans to prosper, provide a bright future for our children and to restore our reputation as a leader of the free world.
We've lived through three years of the corrupt and incompetent "leadership" of Donald Trump. This country cannot afford to be ripped apart for the profit of Donald Trump as well as his family and friends. Today, democracies do not die due to revolution or military coup but by gradual, insidious attacks on important institutions such as the judiciary and a free press. We need a president with integrity, a worldwide view shaped by decades of distinguished public service, and a heart filled with empathy and decency. We need Joe Biden!
As a former Wisconsinite and patriotic American, born and raised in Milwaukee, I vehemently urge Wisconsinites to vote for Joe Biden and other Democratic candidates this November. Help restore honesty, integrity, and decency in government. God bless our first responders, the doctors, nurses, grocery workers, truck drivers, and every American.
Rudolph Fillinger
Valencia, California
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!