Dear Editor: Veterans’ health care has been in the news the last several years and sadly not for good reasons. With many veterans in rural parts of our country not having access to the VA system, they use the private health care system. Unfortunately, there is a plan in Congress that could have serious implications on the rural health care system and in turn the care of our veterans.
Surprise medical bills happen when you visit a health care provider to later find out some of the care was out of network. A problem for sure, but some in Congress would like to address it by creating a rate setting scheme to force out-of-network providers to accept in-network payments — without taking actual cost of service into account. While some urban providers may be able to absorb these cuts with volume, rural providers — which already have higher costs — will not. Instead many of them will go out of business and rural veterans will suffer.
Our veterans have already sacrificed for our country, Congress should not be asking them to sacrifice again by putting their health care at risk. Congress should kill off this harmful rate setting scheme.
Roy Innis
U.S. Army veteran
Oconomowoc
