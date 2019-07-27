Dear Editor: This is one of my greatest topics of concern with the Trump administration. There is total disregard concerning the damage that is being caused to our wildlife, ecosystem and humanity. Instead of moving forward we are moving backwards at a very critical pace and time in history. It saddens and angers me that this is being done at the expense of corporate greed in order to be lenient on regulators and regulations that affect corporate donors in order to keep the Republicans in office. It is not the decision of the president to decide who should live or die at the hands of his policies. His decisions concerning the environment has an impact on the total world and everything in it. The U.S. also needs to work with poorer countries such as China and India to end the use of coal for energy. I hope it is not too late. I am a true believer that global warming and climate change are very real.
Roxanne Van Roy
Madison
