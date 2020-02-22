Rosemary M. Dorney: If you doubt global warming, explain this

Rosemary M. Dorney: If you doubt global warming, explain this

Dear Editor: To all of you who think global warming is some sort of hoax, can you explain this to me? Went out last night into my kitchen at 11 p.m., to find little red ants all over the counter! The counter was clean, no food had been left out. In the 60 years I've lived in Wisconsin, winter and summer, I have never had red ants anywhere in my house before late May, early June. The outdoor temperature at that moment was in the low teens. Astonishing!

Rosemary M. Dorney

Madison

