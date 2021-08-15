Rose Trondson: Teens need modern sex ed curriculum

Dear Editor: "In 2011–2013, more than 80% of adolescents aged 15–19 had received formal instruction about STDs, HIV and AIDS, or how to say no to sex. In contrast, only 55% of young men and 60% of young women had received formal instruction about methods of birth control.” This statistic was taken from the Journal of Adolescent Health in 2016. The 2013 National School Climate Survey adds that “fewer than 6 percent of LGBTQ+ students aged 13–21 reported their health classes had included positive representations of LGBT-related topics.”
As a high school student these statistics seem quite accurate. While most schools have some sort of sex education, many fall short of what a modern person should know about their own reproductive health.
It is easy to see most schools' sex education is in no way as up-to-date and including of modern knowledge. Articles say most teenagers' sex education was learned outside of school, through friends, the internet, and other groups such as churches and clubs. Because of this most of their sex education is flawed at best.
This is not to say all schools and health classes are like this. Most of my education, when it comes to reproductive health, comes from my school. Last year we had a discussion about romantic and sexual relationships, specifically what those relationships would look like as teenagers. Even so, it was easy to see how other students in my class, especially ones who came from other schools in Madison, had large holes in how they see healthy sexual and romantic relationships.
I believe the future of sex ed for teenagers is having open and scientific conversations that aren’t based on fear. I encourage you to do your own research on how the schools in your community approach their health classes.
Rose Trondson
Madison
