Rose Marie LaBarbera: Ron Johnson is working to protect election integrity

Dear Editor: I think we all can agree that Wisconsinites deserve to have confidence in our elections. So why do many Democrats take issue with Sen. Ron Johnson’s work to ensure that our elections are fair and transparent, and that Americans can trust the results?
Sen. Johnson is right when he says that election oversight should be a regular function of Congress. In Wisconsin, we had numerous legitimate concerns that Republicans like Sen. Johnson rightfully called attention to, such as the staggering increase in “indefinitely confined” voters and the Wisconsin Election Commission’s direction to municipal clerks to illegally alter absentee ballots in contrast to state law.
I’m glad that Republicans brought these issues to light. Working to increase transparency in our electoral process benefits our democracy. I commend Sen. Johnson for his work to protect election integrity so that all of us can feel more confident in our election results moving forward.
Rose Marie LaBarbera
Neillsville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.