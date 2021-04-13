Rose Bohmann: Don't boil health choices down to party affiliation

Dear Editor: For people wondering how the pandemic and the responses to it have become so politicized, a good example is on page 12 of the April 7 Cap Times. It states, "…Indiana University researchers found that more than a quarter of U.S. parents don't intend to get their kids vaccinated. Opposition is especially pronounced among Republican or Republican-leaning women."
Instead of reporting on what those women's reasons were for skipping the vaccine, the researchers ask a totally irrelevant question about political party. And the Cap Times, instead of looking for further information about the reasons behind those mothers' choices, decides to print the irrelevant political party response.
Choosing what health interventions you will seek out and which ones you will avoid is a personal decision, based on many considerations for each person and each family. When a mass media publication like Cap Times suggests that it is a political choice based on party affiliation, it not only ignores the real reasons behind people's decisions, but pushes a divisive and false narrative.
Rose Bohmann
Verona
