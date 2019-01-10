Dear Editor: At the Wisconsin state Capitol on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 11:30 a.m., far-right groups are planning a "We the People" rally. The organizers include the 3% United Patriots and The Free Men Report. A counter rally nearby is being organized by labor, socialist, anti-capitalist, anti-fascist groups and individuals.
In this divided world, it is imperative we listen to, witness and understand each other’s concerns rather than shouting at each other. There are alternatives, and to that end, faith groups and other concerned citizens plan to hold a silent vigil and be open to anyone who deplores divisiveness and would like to join together to affirm that neither confrontation and violence or ignoring the problem is an answer; that we can all be part of a different way. For further details the First Unitarian Society website and Facebook page will be updated. www.fusmadison.org, www.facebook.com/fusmadison
To be part of the solution please come and join those to whom unity is more important than divisiveness.
Rosalind Woodward
Madison
