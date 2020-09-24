Rosalind Woodward: Police should consider how guns affect children

Dear Editor: Following Dave Zweifel’s Plain Talk column — my 9-year-old grandson was moved to write to “anyone of (sic) a lot of power” who he felt could do something about his distress. He chose presidential candidate Joe Biden. It followed an incident he had witnessed.
He wrote “Can you please take away g*ns (I don’t like to say the word). Just for the record all this shootings (sic) are scaring me.”
On Aug. 27 he was sitting with his mother at a table outside the Chocolate Shoppe near the Sequoia Library, enjoying an ice cream. They gradually became aware of a number of police vehicles and officers. When a car peeled away, a policeman materialized from Luigi’s, gun drawn. The gun was then used to follow the car. My grandson’s perception was that, for part of the time, the gun was pointing at him and his mother. They both returned home upset. He was terrified. My daughter-in-law did not understand the necessity for the drawn gun, and my grandson was frightened.
In view of the recent scrutiny of police departments I ask:
Might it be beneficial for the police department to know the effect of such an incident on innocent bystanders, one of whom was a child?
What sort of resolution can be offered to my grandson? He now understands the ramifications of “active shooter” drills at school, except this time it was initiated from a supposedly trustworthy source.
Is this really how the Madison Police Department wants to be perceived?
Rosalind Woodward
Madison
