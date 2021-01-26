Rosalind Woodward: Overturning mask mandate undermines the community's health

Dear Editor: The resolution to overturn Gov. Evers' mask mandate is devoid of common sense or any of the community spirit embodied in the philosophy that has long guided this state, “to ensure well-constructed legislation aimed at benefiting the greatest number of people.”
I ask why a legislator's right to refuse to wear a mask should override my right to not be infected by any virus they might carry? When does an individual’s right override the benefit to a community? Humans are one family. We are a social species that lives and dies together. For survival, it is imperative we balance individual choices with the common good.
As a retired nurse who has been intimately involved with public health, I ask what qualifications they have to override the recommendations of epidemiological research aimed at attenuating a pandemic. It is my understanding a majority of voters in Wisconsin value their own lives and those of their families, and support a mask mandate. Thus, it appears they are not paying attention to the opinions of their constituents.
Obstructionism is harmful to any society. It is certainly detrimental to this state, which was once considered an example for others to follow. I sincerely hope the good of the whole can once more overcome the self-interest of a minority.
Rosalind Woodward
Madison
