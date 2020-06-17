Rosalind Woodward: Epic's health council teams are welcome news

Over 20 years ago there was a relatively short-lived program known as Prenatal Care Coordination through the public health department. Women who were identified by providers to be at risk for bad pregnancy outcomes were followed by certified care coordinators (most of us nurses) to ensure a woman had her medical and social needs met. These included housing, transportation, treatment for addiction, emotional and physical support and assistance overcoming social barriers to adequate care. At the time facilitating this was often cobbling together a patchwork of meager help, but the maternal-child mortality and morbidity improved. Obviously public data does not reflect this work, because a report issued not so long ago acknowledged an improvement about that time for “unknown reasons.” Those of us who were prenatal care coordinators recognized the reason, but apparently official data for the program must somehow have been expunged. The program was cut from the budget because the Legislature deemed it “an unnecessary hand holding strategy” and discontinued funding. Those of us involved were sickened and horrified because we knew we were making a difference.