Ron Trachtenberg: Vote 'no' on Madison City Council referendum questions

Dear Editor: As a former city of Madison alder, I am writing this letter in opposition to supporting a full time Common Council and urge you to vote NO on that referendum question and the related questions.
As a member of the TFOGS committee which recommended a full-time Common Council, I was one of the two dissenting votes on that recommendation (although I did support a 10-person Common Council, four-year term and three-term limit if the city were to adopt a full time Common Council).
The aspect I enjoyed most about serving on the Common Council, and found invaluable, was the diversity of the backgrounds of the people serving (private sector, non-profit entities, government and university) and how they considered issues and possible solutions. The basic commonality was that the people serving looked at their time on the Common Council not as an income-producing job, not as a stepping stone to higher office, but as public service to their community.
While the people serving on the Common Council had their own values and outlooks, they were not politicians or ideologues. They sought common ground to solve practical problems. While there were attempts to make the Common Council partisan, those efforts were not successful given the volunteer nature of the body.
I believe and fear that a full-time Common Council will be less diverse in the backgrounds of its members. I believe and fear that a full-time Common Council will be seen as an income-producing job and as a stepping stone to higher office, which will lead to a less flexible more partisan body. I believe and fear that a full-time Common Council will up the ante and create more costly elections and price nonpartisan community-based persons out of the ability to run for office. For a historical context, you only need look at the changes to the state Legislature as it moved from a part time body to a full-time body. Also consider the implication of the number of legislative aides presently running for the Common Council supporting a full-time body.
I am not that far removed from being an alder to have forgotten the endless hours of work on the Common Council and its committees. I am extremely sympathetic to that problem and the impact it has on people’s lives and willingness to serve. But I believe with proper political strength, reforms can be made to make that problem more manageable. The committee structure can be reformed if the political will is there. Madison is an outlier in the gross number of committees that we have. With committee reform and sufficient staffing and technology for constituent assistance, we should be able to function well as a part-time body.
I urge you to vote NO on each of the four referendum questions on the April 6 ballot.
Ron Trachtenberg
Alder 1983-1991
Madison
