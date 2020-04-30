Ron Rosenberry Chase: Evers should suspend rent, mortgage payments

Dear Editor: The governor needs to do more than just suspend evictions. Thousands of Wisconsin residents have lost their jobs because of the pandemic, and have not started to receive unemployment yet, but on Friday landlords will be right there demanding that they pay rent with money they no longer have. This puts many Wisconsinites in an impossible position deciding between food, lights, electricity and rent. The governor should show some courage and suspend rent and mortgages until the crisis is over, without penalty to the renter, or mortgage holder. Otherwise June 1 we could well have a huge flood of people being evicted from their homes without much by the way of recourse which could lead to a huge upswell in homelessness and a possible re-emergence of the virus in urban areas of the state. To illustrate this problem, and demand the governor show a little courage on May Day, there is going to be a caravan protest to demand a suspension of rents, hazard pay for essential workers, proper protective gear for all essential workers, especially health care workers, and financial support from the state for people, not bailouts for business. Anyone interested should meet up in the parking lot of the Madison Labor Temple on Park Street at noon on May 1.