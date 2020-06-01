Ron Pratt: Churches should be available for government aid

Dear Editor: Mr. Seidel opines in his May 7 column that the government taxpayer shouldn’t bail out churches. However, it was the government that has shut down worship services for all religions, and therefore, the government should make available the PPP program for them just as they are for other businesses caught up in this pandemic shutdown.
Ron Pratt
Hammond
