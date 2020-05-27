Ron Plumer: Thanks, Rep. Pocan, for supporting Medicare Advantage

Dear Editor: I want to extend my thanks to Rep. Mark Pocan for his support of the Medicare Advantage program. Choosing a health care plan is one of the most important decisions a senior can make upon retiring, and Medicare Advantage has provided over 490,000 seniors in Wisconsin with quality health care, at an affordable price.
By supporting Medicare Advantage, Rep. Pocan has ensured that Wisconsin’s seniors have options when choosing a health care plan that best serves them. Medicare Advantage plans focus on preventative benefits, and work to keep seniors healthy, so they are in the best shape physically to confront the health care challenges that come with aging. This includes options such as free workout classes, including those that focus on mobility, which is very important as you age.
With seniors’ ability to visit their doctors compromised because of the current COVID-19 crisis, Medicare Advantage plans have adapted and are working to ensure seniors’ health care needs are still being met through virtual care measures and prescription delivery, so seniors don’t have to leave the house to access care.
I hope that Rep. Pocan will continue to support and strengthen Medicare Advantage. Seniors should have choices when it comes to their health care and I appreciate that he is standing up for Wisconsin’s seniors by ensuring that they have the ability to choose what care fits them the best.
Ron Plumer
Waunakee
