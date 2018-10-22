Dear Editor: This November I hope and pray that the millions of women that Donald Trump insulted during the 2016 campaign, get out and vote! I'd like to see a blue wave sweep across the country. Then we can cut this bigoted, racist, arrogant, narcissistic, autocratic, five-deferment draft dodger off at the knees.
Get out and vote ladies! Grab 'em by the midterms!
Ron Nachtwey
Black Creek
