Ron Boehnen: Offshoring made coronavirus pandemic worse

Dear Editor: How could America allow ourselves to become so vulnerable?

I wonder how many Americans didn’t have any inkling until the coronavirus hit that most of the life dependent medications, medical devices and medical supplies that Americans need and use are now made in China and other countries?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Where were all our elected representatives in our statehouses and U.S. Congress that took an oath of office to protect the safety and well being of all Americans while all this offshoring came to be?

It is very apparent basic life sustaining needs such as food, water, health care, medicine and education are not compatible with unchecked corporate greed, privatization and offshoring.

All Americans have some serious life-dependent decisions to make when they cast their votes in the upcoming elections this year. Corporations are not people and should not be deciding who lives and dies for profit.

Ron Boehnen

Blue Mounds

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.