Ron Berger: The federal budget is not a household budget

Dear Editor: Of course congressional Republicans are now complaining about how President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan will impact the federal deficit and debt. Their hypocrisy on this issue has been apparent for some time, as in reality deficits have increased more during Republican than Democratic administrations.
Importantly, one of the misconceptions that pervade the debate over government spending is the notion that the U.S. federal budget should be managed like a household budget. Unlike households, however, which are currency users, the federal government is a currency issuer. People in households cannot create their own currency, but the federal government can as an exclusive right granted by the U.S. Constitution. It does this by minting coins, printing bills, and creating digital dollars that exist only as electronic entries in bank accounts.
With this fiat currency, as is the case in a monetary sovereign nation like the United States, the government cannot run out of money. It cannot go bankrupt because it can always create more money. This does not mean there are no adverse consequences of creating more money. The primary adverse consequence is that more money injected into the private sector can potentially increase inflation, which lowers the exchange value of the money in circulation. But it is inflation, not balancing the budget, that is the primary reason for budgetary restraint; and inflation also has other causes and can be managed by other means.
Ron Berger
Fitchburg
