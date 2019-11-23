Dear Editor: The centrist position regarding health care among the Democratic candidates for president is the creation of a public option and expansion of subsidies to improve the Affordable Care Act. This approach is still likely to leave countless people uninsured or under-insured. In contrast, Bernie Sanders’s “Medicare-for-All” bill would eliminate the need for incremental measures.
However, most people realize that Sanders’ bill is unlikely to pass Congress in 2021, as even some Democrats may oppose it. On the other hand, Elizabeth Warren has found a sweet spot for a transitional plan that falls between the centrist and Sanders positions. During the first 100 days of her presidency, Warren will take administrative action and propose legislation to make every American over the age of 50 eligible for Medicare and cover all children under 18, as well as individuals and families with incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level. She would also allow anyone to choose a public option with more expansive coverage than offered by centrist proposals.
Then, during her third year in office, Warren will introduce a bill to complete the transition to Medicare-for-All, this after millions of more Americans will have experienced the benefits of publicly-provided health care.
Ron Berger
McFarland
