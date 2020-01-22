Ron Berger: Bring back antitrust law enforcement

Dear Editor: It is often the case that when people think about the economy they are thinking about elements such as unemployment, inequality, wages, the stock market, economic growth and the like. What they tend not to be thinking about is antitrust law, a collection of federal and state laws and judicial decisions aimed at regulating uncompetitive business practices.
To some, antitrust law seems like an esoteric topic. But it should not be. Currently, in industry after industry, a half-dozen or fewer corporations now dominate their respective markets by means of a business model that is built on the collapse of meaningful antitrust law enforcement. Moreover, as Sandeep Vaheesan, legal director of the Open Markets Institute and former regulations counsel at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, observes, “Corporate concentration has meant that ordinary Americans pay more for essentials, earn less at work, lose opportunities to start new businesses, and are forced to accept corporate control of politics.”
Even without new legislation, a new Democratic president could use an array of tools already available in existing federal agencies to enact meaningful reforms to make our economy more competitive. Among the presidential candidates, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are the only ones who have spoken about and offered plans to make antitrust law enforcement a priority for their administrations, with Warren offering the most far-reaching and detailed plans overall. Voters should consider this before casting their ballots in the presidential primary, and they should remember Justice Louis Brandeis's dictum: “We may have democracy, or we may have wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we can’t have both.”
Ron Berger
McFarland
