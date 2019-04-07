Dear Editor: Does attendance relate to reading ability?
As a 25-year retired educator with a master's degree plus, that is a disturbing question. None of the many articles regarding the reading proficiency or graduation rate of Madison’s students has given us an attendance record of said students. A key part to success in school and life is to attend it no matter the other more interesting distractions. Please give us the records so we can make a more intelligent rating of our school district.
Roland C. Beiswanger
Madison
