Dear Editor: I’ve been reading a lot lately about something called "surprise billing." The issue arises when someone visits an emergency room or urgent care, later to find out a part of their bill isn’t covered because some of their services were out of their insurance network. It’s a problem that has happened to many of us and is frustrating, because who can be expected to network shop when it’s an emergency?
Looking into the issue, I’ve found several ideas to fix the problem. While the issue of surprise billing clearly needs to be addressed, one of the solutions to solving the problem will clearly do nothing but make the issue worse. The idea I’m talking about is rate setting. Rate setting would force health care providers to accept government mandated payment rates from insurance companies when they are out of network with that insurance company. The rate is generally less than the charges, and a win for the insurance company who can pay what they want but doesn’t need to negotiate or include the provider in their network. Sounds great for the patient, until you consider it doesn’t take into account actual provider costs and would reduce the size of insurance networks, because insurance companies would have no need to negotiate to expand their networks. The end results of rate setting will be less doctors, smaller networks and patients being worse off than we are already.
Surprise billing is clearly an issue that needs to be addressed, but let’s not make the problem worse for everyone but the insurance companies.
Rohn Bishop
Waupun
