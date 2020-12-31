Rohn Bishop: International reference pricing is dangerous to our health

Dear Editor: The U.S. leads the world in medication development. In fact, the U.S — which accounts for 4% of the world’s population — is responsible for 57% of all new medications in the world. Not only is our country leading the way in developing new lifesaving drugs, we have more options available to our patients. So why would we risk all this? Why would anyone in the U.S. advocate for a policy that would stunt our medication development and put patient access to cutting edge prescriptions in jeopardy?
Under the phrase “international reference pricing,” some are arguing the U.S. should tie drugs prices to countries that largely have socialized health care systems and who use the U.S. for our drug innovation. This artificial pricing system will disincentivize research and development and threatens to remove the U.S. from the driver’s seat of developing new medications — putting access to medication for American patients at risk.
But this isn’t just my theory, the evidence is right in front of us. According to a 2018 study, of the 220 new medications launched between 2011 and 2017, nearly 90% were available in the U.S., compared to just 48% in France and Canada — both countries which rely on international reference pricing.
International reference pricing is dangerous to our health — literally. It takes socialistic principles and erroneously pretends it won’t harm our ability to innovate and continue leading the world in medication development. Our federal elected officials — especially those who are conservative — would be wise to speak out about this dangerous idea.
Rohn Bishop
Waupun
