Roger Springman: Ominous signs come from Wisconsin Supreme Court

Dear Editor: For fully two months, Trump's legal team contested election results in Wisconsin and elsewhere. They charged serious fraud and election abuses, but NEVER delivered serious evidence. It all appeared to be a publicity stunt. Of the nearly 60 state and federal lawsuits submitted, only one minor one succeeded. Even our federal Supreme Court ruled against Trump as did the three Trump's appointees who serve on it. The final ruling was 7-2.
In Wisconsin, all three Supreme Court filings were denied (thankfully) by 4-3 rulings (Ann Walsh Bradley, Dallet, Karofksy, and Hagedorn opposing vs. Roggensack, Ziegler, and Rebecca Bradley supporting), but the closeness of these rulings is foreboding. There is no way the rulings should have been 4-3; more like 7-0 or perhaps 6-1! Trump's team showed zero fraud evidence yet asserted that thousands of votes should be tossed out.
Our courts are supposed to serve as neutral referees, making sure legal principles are upheld and justice fairly served. That three clearly conservative-leaning justices were willing to ignore standard legal protocols and entertain lawsuits based on hearsay and malicious intent without evidence is NOT a good sign. If Justice Hagedorn, also recognized as a conservative-leaning judge, did not uphold his legal and moral integrity, Trump could have prevailed in one or more lawsuits thereby possibly changing the Biden victory in Wisconsin.
If the Wisconsin Supreme Court can turn a blind eye to standard legal practices, ignore the need for clear evidence, and rule according to political biases, fair justice can no longer be depended upon. We need to thank Justice Hagedorn for doing his constitutional duty! But, now we know that our democracy is more fragile than imagined and this court may be willing to challenge voting rights, encourage voter suppression, and support gerrymandering.
Roger Springman
Stoughton
