Roger Slack: Pursue solar, wind power with 'warp speed'

Dear Editor: President-elect Biden, throughout the campaign, was criticized as being anti-coal and oil industries, killing thousands of good jobs for people in different parts of the United States. I was disappointed in the press coverage as to the reasoning for why this viewpoint was even considered as plausible and realistic.
We have to wean our way of life off these fuel sources if our planet is to have chance at surviving with an atmosphere that is capable of sustaining life for 7 billion people. The world took millions and millions of years capturing carbon and CO2 in the form of organic matter and then burying it under former ocean bottoms allowing it to decompose into what we now know as coal fields and crude oil fields and natural gas supplies. By taking that CO2 out of the picture, the atmosphere slowly changed and developed into the temperate world we now live in. By digging up and pumping up these vast collections, we are putting all that carbon right back into the atmosphere.
We have to pursue both solar and wind power instead of petroleum and coal if we are to even have a chance for our children and grandchildren and their children to have a life worth living. There are some things we would still need petroleum fuels for, but electric cars are very much a realistic alternative for reducing and stretching our reliance and need for fossil fuels. There are new ideas being put into action today that we never hear of because they are still being developed and perfected. This is what I hope will be encouraged and pushed with the same “warp speed” that was given to the coronavirus vaccine. Most research takes so long because they lack the money to build their ideas.
Roger Slack
Stoughton
