Roger Johnson: Wisconsin's 'leaders' don't lead

Dear Editor: Wisconsin's disgraceful primary election has to stand out to the nation as to how inept our "leaders" are — led by the Three Stooges: "Moe" Evers, "Larry" Vos and "Curley" Fitzgerald. No concern for the public's safety, waffling more than Brett Favre's "retirement" from the Packers, all playing "politics over people."

There's an old saying: "Leaders lead." Nope, not in Wisconsin...

Whenever I see any of them again, the song, "Three Blind Mice" will be playing in my head.

Roger Johnson

Prairie du Sac

