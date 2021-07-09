Roger Johnson: Widespread crime keeping people away from Madison

Dear Editor: There once was a time when I'd take my family into Madison, see the sites, visit museums, walk the parks, browse the stores and shops up and down State Street, dine at the restaurants/food stands, shop at the malls, gas up my car, go to the beach/zoo, etc., and spend time and money. No longer!
While Madison touts itself on "best of" lists, one only has to take in the daily newscasts to get the real story: nightly shootings, car thefts, vandalism, muggings, assaults, drive-by indiscriminate gunfire, home invasions and so forth.
Thanks to the Madison mayor and her city council (aka the queen and her court) and their do-nothing approach to the city's widespread crime, I haven't been there in years. (Oh, I hear gunshots where I live, but they come from a gun club just outside of town.)
Gotta wonder how many others stay away — and what adverse effect it has on Madison businesses: loss of revenue, sales, tourism dollars, etc. I let friends and neighbors far and wide know that Madison is not "family friendly," nor a safe place to visit. Now I'm not "trashing your city" — your mayor and City Council have been letting others do it for some time.
Maybe someday "city leaders" will learn: The best (and worst) advertising is word of mouth.
Roger Johnson
Prairie du Sac
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.